Kylie Jenner Hosts ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Launch Party With Family Amid Backlash: Photos

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p9wJ_0cOpoY7k00
Shutterstock; Instagram

Spooky season! Kylie Jenner hosted a Nightmare on Elm Street launch party with her family for her new Kylie Cosmetics collection after receiving backlash for the graphic marketing, which included the reality starlet naked while covered in fake blood.

“When Kylie says we’re doing a small little dinner, this is Kylie’s small little dinner,” Khloé Kardashian quipped via her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 11, while showing off the ornate decor.

Kylie, 24, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, had the floor-to-ceiling doors in her California home open. The moonlight danced over her pool, setting the perfect mood as guests enjoyed a five-course dinner.

Most of her famous family was in attendance, including Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Travis Scott. Even Kourt’s oldest son, Mason Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, joined the event dressed as Freddy Krueger.

Attendees were greeted by a stack of old-fashioned televisions playing the slasher film. A street sign that read “Elm Street” directed them to the table, which was set with bloody candles, dead roses and Freddy Krueger-inspired claws.

To complete the theme, someone dressed as Jason Voorhees, a fictional character from the Friday the 13th series, sat menacingly in the corner of the room while the family enjoyed their meal.

“How did you get here, Jason?” Kim, 40, and the rest of the guests asked the stranger while laughing. “You guys, if he starts running at us …” the KKW Beauty founder began before her video cut off.

Kylie’s celebration comes on the heels of her receiving negative fan reactions after releasing her promotional videos and images for her new Halloween makeup line.

“One, Two, Freddy’s Coming for You,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned a video of herself naked while rubbing fake blood all over herself via Instagram before the big release.

However, fans were not feeling the gore. “This promo is awfully disturbing,” one commenter wrote. “This is a no,” someone else added. Another user called the imagery “sick” while a separate follower said it was a “hard no.” Some people poked funny by guessing her collaboration was with Heinz Ketchup or Tampax.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie’s Nightmare on Elm Street launch party!

