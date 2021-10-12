CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Awkward Situations Deserve Awkward Conversations

By Alexis Haselberger
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of my coaching and workshops come with a big focus on communication. “But I thought you were a time management and productivity coach??” Yep, you’re right, I am. But most of us live and work with other people. We interact with them. We rely on them, and them on us. And, so, to get things done and to use our time well, good communication is necessary. But it doesn’t always come so easily. It can be difficult to muster up the courage to have a conversation that might be a bit uncomfortable. And it can be hard to find the right words.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

15 Phrases to Help Say the Right Thing in an Awkward Situation

Everyone knows what it’s like to be in an awkward situation and having nothing to say. It often happens when you’re talking to an acquaintance or stranger and can’t get up and leave without seeming rude. Luckily, you can learn to say the right thing in awkward situations, helping you get through it seamlessly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Feeling Overwhelmed? Try These Three Things Immediately

There’s plenty to worry about right now. There’s the big stuff, like rising Delta variant cases and states burning up or drowning because of global warming. There’s the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Wondering if your kids will get to stay in school or if they will be back home-schooling at the kitchen table again soon.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Want to feel happier? Lose the adjectives.

How do you describe your life? Or the painful events in your life?. Did you see what I just did there with that adjective?. I made the story heavy with that word painful. And I know many of us are feeling the painful story of our life and of our past.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think About Us#Business Hours#Tech#Productivity
Thrive Global

What’s The Best Way to Balance Work and Social Life?

Work takes up most of our time out of necessity, but it doesn’t have to completely take over our lives. Everyone needs some leisure time, no matter how busy they are, says Georges Chahwan. It’s important not to neglect family or friends just because you’re too busy at work. The best way to have a healthy work-life balance is to maintain close relationships with both work colleagues and friends/family outside of work hours. This will mean that even if one side of your life begins to overshadow the other, you’ll still have people who love and care about you waiting for you on the other side so it won’t seem so overwhelming.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

6 Tips To Make An Unforgettable First Impression and Avoid Stress

The first impression is the image and emotional attitude that is formed in other people from the person they saw for the first time in a particular environment. The effect of the first impression is the influence of the subject’s opinion of the person, which is formed in the first minutes of the first meeting, on the further evaluation of that person’s activity and personality. Part of the process of getting a job is going through an interview. This is the part where many people stumble for a few reasons; the most common is not researching the company that you have the interview for. You need to remember that this is the first chance that the employer will have of meeting you and first impressions always last.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Thrive Global

Importance of Motivation

Motivation has always been considered to be a necessary ingredient for a successful and happy life. Without motivation, one has to struggle a lot to achieve success and it also becomes difficult to be grateful. You can never achieve success and happiness without focusing on your inside. You need to focus on your own goals instead of spending your time pleasing others. Above all, it is an important life skill. Everyone has been sent to this world to fulfill a purpose, and to achieve that target, you need to be motivated to work towards your goal and transform your dreams into a reality. Let’s briefly have a look at why motivation is necessary for a person to succeed in life and achieve eternal happiness.
THOMAS EDISON
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inc.com

Use the 4-7-8 Method to Fall Asleep Almost Instantly

If you're looking for motivation to get more sleep, there are plenty of studies I could point you to, like this recent one showing that insufficient sleep causes toxic gunk to build up in your brain. Or how about this one that found sleep deprivation impacts your performance as much as being drunk. Or this unexpected finding that too little sleep makes you paranoid.
YOGA
Matt Lillywhite

How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
Thrive Global

Signs of Self-Esteem & Problems!

Certain childhood events can impact confidence and self-esteem. When you reach adulthood, issues with self-esteem may affect relationships with other people. Self-esteem refers to how you view yourself to other people and the way you believe you should behave. Numerous factors can impact the development of issues with self-esteem typically arising in childhood. Today, we will share a few guidelines to help you spot problems with self-esteem.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to improve your Self-Confidence

Self-Confidence is defined as your vision of your skillset, and how good are you at doing something. While it can not measure your skills or talents, it is still a necessary ingredient in improving yourself as well as in achieving success. Self-confidence is something that does not just make you feel more optimistic about yourself and your abilities, but also motivates you to take risks, and risks have a great significance when it comes to improving yourself and learning new techniques. It’s a basic rule in the business world, that the higher the risk, the higher the profits, which means that self-confidence can help you gain benefits. Believing in something is important to gain something out of it, and believing in yourself is more important. Let’s take a brief look at how we can improve our self-confidence and make our time more rewarding and profitable.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Girls Who Bully and the Women They Learn From

Today most of our research about bullying concentrates on boys. Yet a growing problem in our society is girls who bully. Because bullying in the past was defined by physical violence, we are less aware of the bullying tactics of girls, which can appear covert. As a human behavior expert and educator with an Ed.D. and a Ph.D. in Psychology, who has researched this subject since the 1980s, I’ve noticed that since girls’ socialization is less physical than boys’, their bullying is more cerebral. Girls are all about relationships and bonding. They connect to one another through shared feelings, whether good or bad, with much more ease than boys. Therefore, their bullying takes on a different texture and has more to do with the intimacy of peer group socialization.
SOCIETY
metrokids.com

My Turn: Managing Socially Awkward Interactions

The school year is already a few weeks in, and it feels overwhelming in a whole new way. It’s hard to believe this is the third school year impacted by COVID; you would think we would be experts at this by now, but each year has had its unique set of challenges. The first, of course, was all about managing lockdown and worrying if my kids could learn virtually once the pandemic hit.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy