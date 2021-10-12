Awkward Situations Deserve Awkward Conversations
A lot of my coaching and workshops come with a big focus on communication. “But I thought you were a time management and productivity coach??” Yep, you’re right, I am. But most of us live and work with other people. We interact with them. We rely on them, and them on us. And, so, to get things done and to use our time well, good communication is necessary. But it doesn’t always come so easily. It can be difficult to muster up the courage to have a conversation that might be a bit uncomfortable. And it can be hard to find the right words.thriveglobal.com
