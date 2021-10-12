CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the first time since 2014, Sandy Brondello is back in the Finals

By Cat Ariail
swishappeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Brondello, head coach of the Phoenix Mercury since 2014, knows that winning a WNBA championship is not easy. In five seasons as a WNBA player — two with the Detroit Shock (1998-99), two with the Miami Sol (2001-02) and one with the Seattle Storm (2003) — the one-time All-Star (1999) made the playoffs two times. In 1999, the Shock bowed out in the first round, losing their single game. In 2001, the Sol fell 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

