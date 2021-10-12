CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Lush Vintages Mingle with Louise Bourgeois

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Room, a new bar at The Connaught Hotel in London, is not, in fact, red. Its colorful name comes from its exciting collection of red, scarlet, and vermillion artworks by Louise Bourgeois, Jenny Holzer, Ti-a Thuy Nguyen, Trina McKillen, and its lone male artist, Brian Clarke. “Having such prominent artwork for the space really set the tone,” muses the bar’s designer, Bryan O’Sullivan. “We were inspired by the work to make the space feel like the living room of an art collector.” The visual effect is somewhere between a secret library in Clue and Alain Delon’s iconic apartment in Purple Noon.

Person
Brian Clarke
Person
Alain Delon
Person
Louise Bourgeois
Person
Jenny Holzer
#Frieze Art Fair#Led Art#Lush Vintages Mingle#Clue#The Maybourne Hotel Group#Art Nouveau Esque
Lifestyle
