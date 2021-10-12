‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

