CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

ASICS SportStyle Releases All-New GEL-1130 Silhouette for Women

By Store
hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo introduce the next generation of trailblazing women who are redefining culture through harnessing the power of creativity,. SportStyle has unveiled a new footwear campaign and collection featuring six influential women from around the world. As part of the latest campaign dubbed “Her Story,” the iconic sportswear brand has tapped Marisa Yasukawa, Devon Suriya, Sofia Solamente, Jennifer Pauline, Anna Sian and Chaima El Haddaoui to share their personal journeys as well as ways they maintain a sound body and sound mind.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’ Is Almost at Retail Price

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” was one of the least talked about sneaker releases when it dropped this year but as time went on, the shoe started selling out. However, fans who are in search of the style can find a pair of the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than retail. For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX at the time of publication is at $133 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $177 for a women’s size 8.5. The same shoe is also available on both GOAT and Flight Club and the...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup. The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Oat’ Is Releasing Soon

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is releasing soon. The German sportswear giant announced on its Twitter account today that the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in a new “MX Oat” colorway before week’s end. In addition to confirming the latest’s style’s release info, the brand also offered a detailed look at the shoe. The style features a new design on the breathable Primeknit upper donning a multi-colored wave pattern throughout the knit material. The upper wears a bright yellow hue as its base but is coupled with a combination of orange, blue and gray...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asics#Gel#Creativity#Asics Sportstyle#Trusstic
Highsnobiety

Brain Dead x ASICS TRABUCO MAX: Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Stepping out of reality is pretty much a specialty of Brain Dead. With each collection and every drop, its signature graphic applications kick open the door to new worlds. With a global collective of graphic designers, creative expression is always on 100. Naturally, the Kyle Ng-led collective excels...
SHOPPING
Hypebae

ASICS Announces Latest Women's Footwear Campaign With Two New Releases

Returning with a new collection, ASICS reveals A Sound Body, In A Sound Mind campaign that revolves around boundary-breaking women worldwide. With two new sneakers added to the sportswear brand’s arsenal, dubbed the GEL-1130 and the JAPAN S PF, ASICS tapped six influential women to represent the new footwear collection. The campaign is accompanied by potterer Sofia Solamente and businesswoman Jennifer Pauline and their own personal narratives on how they channel feelings of uncertainty and change into success in their respective fields.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Latest ASICS GEL-Lyte III Duo Celebrates The “Changing Of The Seasons”

The ASICS GEL-Lyte III isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary anymore, but it continues to help the Japanese brand take over pockets of the mainstream sneaker consciousness. For its latest proposition, the split-tongued silhouette has looked to nature for inspiration, specifically nodding to the changing of the seasons, a cultural pastime...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance Updates Its Numeric 1010 Silhouette

New Balance has updated its Numeric 1010 silhouette in three new colorways fit for all-season wear. The silhouette features a ’90s-inspired style and is the first pro model for skater Tiago Lemons. The nostalgic shoe is composed of a suede and mesh upper in addition to a FuelCell foam midsole...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Nike Introduces The Air Sesh, A New Silhouette Designed For And By Dancers

Nike has made great strides to include all lifestyles, creating shoes for athletes of all kinds as well as the nurses on the frontlines every day. Here, their family only grows larger thanks to the newly debuted Air Sesh, a silhouette designed for and by dancers. The legendary Tinker Hatfield...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Dior Introduces New Sneaker Silhouette, B30

Following up on popular silhouettes like the B23, Dior has now launched its newest sneaker dubbed B30. Created by Kim Jones, the design was first revealed on the fashion brand’s Summer 2022 runway back in June. The dad shoe is a combination of elegance and sportiness, featuring running-inspired materials for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Midnight Rave Launches First Online Collection For FW21

Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios has teamed up with anime artist Dying in Kyoto for Midnight Rave’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Marking the brand’s first ever online collection, Gonzales’ signature punk-meets-streetwear vibes are continued through graphic-heavy garments which are complimented by equally-decorated accessories. Produced locally in the brand’s L.A. birthplace, hero pieces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers. The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz. The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Drops Graphene and Gore-Tex-Infused Gear

Reebok is rolling out two tech-forward product lines designed to keep wearers warm from head to toe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

UNO Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Nike Collab

It has been fifty years since Merle Robbins invented the card game UNO in Reading, Ohio. To celebrate the huge milestone, the popular card game has teamed up with Nike on a special sneaker collab. Images began to circulate on social media this week of the forthcoming UNO x Nike Air Force 1 collab but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. At the time of publication, the images only show the style in grade school sizing but the collab is expected to be available in sizes for the entire family. The latest look of the iconic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe dons a...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Lamp Silhouettes

The Z-Bar Gen 4 collection of lamps sees a revamp of the preceding collection. Koncept is the brand behind the design of the new Z-Bar range. The brand focuses on minimalist designs that do not compromise functionality. The range includes items such as the Z-Bar Desk Lamp the Z-Bar Mini Desk Lamp, the Z-Bar Solo Desk Lamp, and the Z-Bar Floor Lamp.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Calik, Kings of Indigo Debut First Traceable Denim Collection

A new collection simultaneously makes history and clears up the confusion surrounding the often-elusive denim supply chain. Turkish denim mill Calik Denim and sustainable Dutch brand Kings of Indigo debuted a range they’re calling the first-ever traceable denim collection. Using Aware’s blockchain technology, all 14 pieces in the collection are equipped with tracing elements that verify their origin. Aware’s tracer particles are added to fiber in pre-production and then woven into fabric. Its technology creates a “digital twin” version of the recycled yarn that is registered into a secure blockchain to ensure it’s completely fraud-free. Each garment with a tracer receives a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

How Revolve’s Lovers and Friends Brand Turns Old Jeans Into New Ones

A popular source of bodycon dresses, Y2K accessories and festival fashion for millennial and Gen Z, online retailer Revolve reveals a more conscious side in its latest collection. The retailer’s denim label, Lovers and Friends, recently launched a 14-piece collection of women’s jeans made with Recover’s circular fiber. Jeans in the collection include a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim. The collection, retailing for $128-$158, delivers on-trend shapes and washes in sizes 23-32. High-rise slim bootcut jeans, boyfriend fits with orange peel effects, slim straight jeans with a worn-in black wash and psychedelic laser prints are...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Launches Denim; Innovates Fabric Along the Way

Sweatshirts made with banana and pineapple leaf fibers were just the start of Pangaia’s exploratory approach to innovating fabrics intended for everyday fashion. The sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company debuted Tuesday its first denim collection made in partnership with former Levi’s designer and Unspun advisor Jonathan Cheung. True to form, the three-piece collection is made with a first-of-its-kind fabric: a 13-ounce, 92 percent organic cotton and 18 percent Himalayan nettle blend woven at low speeds on Candiani Denim’s shuttle loom. The use of Himalayan nettle marks the first time that selvedge denim has been made with fiber, according to the brand,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Wrangler Drops a Second 'Rick and Morty' Collection

American denim label Wrangler has announced its second collaborative collection with Adult Swim‘s Emmy award-winning series Rick and Morty. The unisex collection features four original designs found on two french terry crew neck sweatshirts, a french terry hoodie, and a dark denim jacket. Artworks displayed include Rick and Morty dressed in blue sitting on all-blue furniture in reference to Wrangler’s denim roots, a neon psychedelic print, a planetary illustration of the duo flying through the galaxy, and custom artwork laser-etched onto the denim jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy