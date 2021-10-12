Chuks Okorafor picked the right time to step up his game

Pittsburgh Steelers RT Chukwuma Okorafor missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, resulting in backup swing tackle Joe Haeg to play in his stead. I did a film room breakdown on Haeg’s performance against the Packers as he represented himself well out there last Sunday, noticeably being more aggressive as a run blocker and more consistent in pass protection than his running mate Okorafor. When it was announced that not only Chuks would be active Sunday but that he would also log the start at RT, it frankly came to the dismay of myself as well as several other Steelers fanatics. Early in the game, we saw Chuks get off to a rocky start with a false start penalty.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO