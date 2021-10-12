Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Review
Anker's Soundcore Mini 3 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers a lot of value for just $39.99. For example, you can customize its EQ via the Soundcore app, something most of the other options in the sub-$50 outdoor speaker category can't claim. Whether you actually need EQ for a speaker this size is debatable, but even without it, the Soundcore mini 3 delivers solid audio performance for its size and price, along with good speakerphone quality. That said, the $59.99 Sony SRS-XB12 remains our Editors' Choice winner for slightly stronger performance overall.www.pcmag.com
Comments / 0