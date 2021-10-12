CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth McDonald’s Thanking Educators With Free Breakfast Meals This Week

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll this week, the Monmouth McDonald’s is saying thank you to all educators by offering a free breakfast ‘Thank You Meal,’ shares local owner Trina Gendron:. “Through October 15th, we are going to have free meals to recognize all of our awesome teachers this year. Similar to last year when we did the ‘Thank You Meals’ for our first responders, we are going to have ‘Thank You Meals’ for all of our teachers.”

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

