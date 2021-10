SZA announced the dates of her upcoming tour and dropped a new version of Kali Uchis’ “Fue Mejor” recently. But that’s not what got her fans in a tizzy. Not only are they reeling from the revelation that she had a fling with Drake, but they’re also stunned by a shocking rumor circulating online. Some are asking what happened to SZA after claims surfaced the rapper was run over by a train. Some ask if she is dead, while others want to know if the rumor is true. SZA’s fans can take comfort knowing that this is another celebrity death hoax.

