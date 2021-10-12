Lilly Hiatt on Control, A Clean House, and the Making of ‘Lately’
It feels almost criminal that Lilly Hiatt’s phenomenal record Walking Proof was released in late March of 2020. Her first album since 2017’s critically beloved Trinity Lane, Walking Proof was a bright standout in a dark year, filled with shimmering pop rock anthems about learning to love yourself and overcoming self-destructive habits. It sounded big, like Hiatt was ready to take on anything. Anything, that is, except months and months of isolation and stillness.www.nodepression.com
