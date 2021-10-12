CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

10 Must-Hit Westchester Restaurants at Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

By Dave Zucker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson Valley Restaurant Week is back, so local restaurants are celebrating with fall flavors and seriously tempting menus. Each spring and fall, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week brings two weeks of dining deals to the region, with three-course $25.95 lunch and $35.95 dinner menus. This fall, the event runs November 1-14, with more than 60 participating Westchester restaurant locations. Some are even offering carry-out — and local delivery! — options this year. (Check ValleyTable.com or call your favorites to confirm.)

