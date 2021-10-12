Home Appraisals Are Messing With Sales

Zillow is forecasting stronger growth in home sales through the end of the year while the rate of home value appreciation will be slower. Home values are expected to grow 4.4% from September through the end of this year, and to end 2021 up 19.5% from the end of 2020. The near-term, three-month forecast is slightly lower than the 4.7% growth expected previously from August to November, largely driven by recent slowdowns (however modest) in home value growth observed throughout the summer. Over the longer-term, however, our expectations for home value growth have strengthened, from an initial forecast of 11.7% through August 2022 to a revised forecast of 13.6% through September 2022. The relatively strong long-term outlook is driven by the slowdown in inventory growth, coupled with stronger pending home sales and for-purchase mortgage applications activity — which is expected to lead to tighter longer-term market conditions (and faster home value appreciation) than previously expected.
Comments / 4