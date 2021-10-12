CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Appraisals Are Messing With Sales

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs homebuyers pay more than the listed price, properties increasingly are not appraising out, causing deals to collapse if the price is not renegotiated or the buyer declines to kick in the difference. About 13% of appraisals came in below the contract price in August, according to housing-data provider CoreLogic....

