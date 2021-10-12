Get That Mammogram, You’ll Be Glad You Did
October 22 is National Mammography Day. As a breast cancer survivor, I want to share my story with you in the hopes of saving lives. In the U.S., about 1 in 8 women will develop an invasive stage breast cancer in their lifetime, and the death rates from breast cancer are the second highest for women after lung cancer. Breast cancer is also the most diagnosed cancer among American women due to the advancement of high-resolution imaging.thriveglobal.com
