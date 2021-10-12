Are You Raising a Spoiled Child?

When your child is giving you a particularly rough time, you might be tempted to compare them to the infamous Veruca Salt:. In the beloved children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Veruca Salt embodies the cautionary tale of a spoiled child. One pony is not enough — she wants another one. As the Oompa Loompas sing:
There’s a well-spread philosophy on children's education defending that parents should act as such, not as friends of their kids. The logic behind this thought is that our children should see us as an educator, an authority figure, not as a buddy.
On International Day of the Girl Child, the second in a pandemic, I am grateful for this United Nations-designated day. It's given us a moment to step back to consider what we can do to parent our girls -- and really, all our children -- in the middle of a pandemic, social division, violence and political unrest.
Parents who are high in narcissism tend to assign roles to their children including "golden child," "scapegoat," and "lost child." A narcissist's "lost child" may be physically and emotionally neglected. The "lost child" may carry their trauma into adulthood and may attract partners who are neglectful and emotionally abusive. Parents...
Today most of our research about bullying concentrates on boys. Yet a growing problem in our society is girls who bully. Because bullying in the past was defined by physical violence, we are less aware of the bullying tactics of girls, which can appear covert. As a human behavior expert and educator with an Ed.D. and a Ph.D. in Psychology, who has researched this subject since the 1980s, I’ve noticed that since girls’ socialization is less physical than boys’, their bullying is more cerebral. Girls are all about relationships and bonding. They connect to one another through shared feelings, whether good or bad, with much more ease than boys. Therefore, their bullying takes on a different texture and has more to do with the intimacy of peer group socialization.
Raising a Teenager Is No Picnic! On one hand, you want to respect boundaries and give your growing child the freedom to make their own mistakes and learn from them. On the other hand, you want to do everything in your power to protect your baby from everything… well, everything.
Incorporate spirituality or prayer into your day — Prayer is another way to express our gratitude. Whatever you believe in — prayer can help us to bring those things we are most thankful for into focus. It can even be a prayer to the universe/nature for all the awe inspiring events we encounter every day.
PBS NewsHour explores how a lack of affordable, quality child care affects American families. The report examines the burden placed on families, looks at advances in child care, and delves into the battle over federally funded, universal child care (248)
Have you had a moment to take a breathe yet this morning? With the kids back in school why not take some time in your day to focus on you!. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is going to show us great ways to pamper and spoil ourselves this fall. Products include, Olay Retinol24+Peptide Night Face Moisturizer, Loftie alarm clock, Lifeable vitamins, Makanai beauty 24 carat gold mask, and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.
The frustrations. The overwhelming deluge of information. Worrying what might fall through the cracks. The tears. Kathryn McNamara and Christine Mathis know all too well that raising a neurodiverse child isn’t always a walk in the park. “You know, you love your kid, but you’re also sometimes just like, ‘I...
Can love be measured? That is a question, in which many have yet to answer; nevertheless, ponder upon. However, it is a question worthy of answering. Therefore, let’s ask it, again. Can love be measured? Some say it comes through actions. Others may believe it comes through words. There are those, who may keep a list of all the loving actions, which have been given to them. However, is it true that love is limited in this way?
Any doctor will tell you ‘where there is life there is hope’ which is an innate quality of the human spirit. Spirit is defined in the dictionary as ‘the animating force of life’. The force of life expresses as the primal and powerful urge to live, and is connected to our will. Our power to thrive and keep going through life challenges is biologically wired into every cell of our body. It lives in our bones as the DNA of our ancestors which is thousands of years old. The will to survive and overcome adversity is a treasure of our human evolution, fuelled by hope.
ROANOKE, Va. – October is domestic violence awareness month and on Friday, Oct. 8, Roanoke will hold its 14th annual ‘A Walk In Their Shoes’ event. This year, because of the weather, it will take place at Straight Street Roanoke Valley on Luck Ave. SW from 12-2 p.m. Those who...
I’m a mover. I can’t sit still. I have a stand-up desk and even when I’m sitting it’s on a ball, so I’m kind of bouncing. I can remember as a six-year-old, trying to fall asleep during bedtime and having so much energy that I would lie on my back, rock from left to right, and sing Good Lovin’ by The Young Rascals until the energy finally left my body. Even now, I have a hard time falling asleep and reading a book every night so my mind slowly moves towards wherever the story and new world take me to until I drift off.
There’s plenty to worry about right now. There’s the big stuff, like rising Delta variant cases and states burning up or drowning because of global warming. There’s the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Wondering if your kids will get to stay in school or if they will be back home-schooling at the kitchen table again soon.
Half of all adult mental health issues emerge before the age of 14, with 14% of Australian children aged four to 17 currently impacted by poor mental health.
These are the drivers for the first National Children’s Mental Health and Well-being strategy, developed by the National Mental Health Commission and released by the government last week.
The strategy suggests viewing children’s mental health and well-being along a continuum of well–coping–struggling–unwell, and recommends focusing on support, prevention and early intervention before mental illness occurs.
The strategy also calls for “integrated child and family well-being services to better support families”. This means...
Teach the parents to teach the young to save young. Let’s go back to teaching our children how to save in a money bank. I used to love my pink and white china pig as a child! It starts with parents. As a part of our series about “Women Leading...
Did you know that there are basically eight core human emotions that we experience on a day-to-day basis? And countless variations and nuances of those emotions that we as human beings experience? The eight basic emotions are joy, sadness, fear, disgust, surprise, anticipation, anger, and trust. There are many different models and frameworks identifying the basic ones; this list comes from a scientist named Robert Plutchik, who also created a wheel of emotions to illustrate these emotions in a compelling way. The wheel illustrates the dynamism of emotions, such as what happens to an emotion when it’s left unchecked, is taken to the extreme, or is given too much wiggle room, and what you get when you combine two emotions, such as anticipation and joy.
There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
Comments / 0