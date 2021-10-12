CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon almost kissed in their new movie — here's why it got cut

By Ree Hines
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and film collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon almost took their longtime bromance to the next level with an on-screen kiss in their soon-to-be released historical drama, “The Last Duel.”. But as the pair explained in a recent interview, fate — and director Ridley Scott — put the kibosh...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Talk ‘The Last Duel’ and Their Favorite Performance of Each Other

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are singing each other’s praises for their much-awaited onscreen reunion in The Last Duel. Directed by Ridley Scott, and adapted from the novel by Eric Jager, The Last Duel is based on true events and follows knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) in 14th century France and his friend turned enemy Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) as they enter a trial by combat after the latter is accused of rape by Carrouges’ wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer).  Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon and Affleck, together with co-screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, speak in depth about the medieval drama, which...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Matt Damon
asapland.com

Why Matt Damon Rejected The Movie “Avatar”? Explained!!

Matt Damon revealed that he rejected a leading role in the James Cameron movie Avatar. So it was a hard decision that cost him millions of dollars. During a recent interview with GQ, The actor admitted that he lost a small fortune for not accepting to be Jake Sully. Jake is a character who eventually ended up playing Sam Worthington, who will return for the next sequels.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kissed
Daily Mail

Jamie Lee Curtis' latest Halloween movie heads for pre-pandemic $50M opening beating James Bond's 'No Time to Die' while Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's 'The Last Duel' bombs

It may finally be a time to die for James Bond as the famed spy is expected to get clobbered at the box office by the latest installment in the Halloween franchise. Halloween Kills, which opened Friday, is projected to scare up $50 million over the weekend, compared to the $24.5 million Daniel Craig's latest and last Bond flick No Time to Die is expected to rake in.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Last Duel: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Discuss Writing Their First Script Since Good Will Hunting

The Last Duel is hitting theaters on Friday and marks the first script written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck since Good Will Hunting, which won them Oscars back in 1998. This time, the stars have teamed up with Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said) to adapt Eric Jager's book of the same name which follows two knights, Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), in 14th-century France who are set to duel to the death after a conflict concerning de Carrouges' wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Recently, Affleck and Damon took part in a press conference for The Last Duel and spoke about working on their first script together in over 20 years.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Explain Those Wild Last Duel Hairdos

While theaters have been slim pickings for months, things are about to kick into gear at the movie theater. Starting with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, October is stacked with big releases, including the long-anticipated No Time To Die and Dune. Amidst those releases is the upcoming film teaming up Ben Affleck and Matt Damon once more, The Last Duel, and both stars’ hairdos have been focal points after the trailer released. Now, the two have explained their wild looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Last Duel Review: Jodie Comer’s Knockout Performance Brings Nuance To Ben Affleck And Matt Damon’s Stiff Swordplay

In 1998, two twenty-something actors took the Oscar stage to accept the Best Original Screenplay award for Good Will Hunting. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon giddily embraced their gold trophies after growing up two blocks away from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts. You know the rest. The writers and stars of the drama have since gone on to become two of the most famous names working today. Nearly 25 years later, the pair have reunited on their second script together, The Last Duel. One may expect it all to come full-circle here, but this is no hometown coming-of-age story. It’s a Ridley Scott medieval epic deeply exploring the harsh and age-old truths of a woman caught in the middle of a man’s world.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC News

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk collaborating on screenplay after more than 20 years

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are talking about what it was like writing together more than 20 years after they won an Academy Award for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay. The longtime friends, who earned the best original screenplay Oscar in 1998, teamed up once again -- this time with award-winning screenwriter Nicole Holofcener -- to co-write the screenplay of the upcoming historical drama, "The Last Duel."
CELEBRITIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Praise the 'Fearlessness' of Jodie Comer in The Last Duel

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck know a thing or two about writing a good script (having won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting), but it wasn’t until Jodie Comer’s fearless, early commitment to their latest project, The Last Duel (directed by Ridley Scott), that they could truly see this story coming to life. In our extended conversation, we spoke with Comer about what she wishes to truly know about Marguerite de Carrouges, the 14th century woman whose honor was fought over in France’s final sanctioned duel. Co-writer Nicole Holofcener talks about finally exploring history not just through the eyes of men, but women of importance. Damon speaks on doing as many of his own stunts as possible in the titular fight against a “much younger” Adam Driver. Meanwhile, Affleck questions why Damon’s name always comes first when people talk about their partnership.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Last Duel’: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer & Nicole Holofcener on Making Their Medieval Drama Based on Actual Events

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the film.]. From director Ridley Scott and screenwriters Matt Damon & Ben Affleck & Nicole Holofcener from the book by Eric Jager, the medieval drama The Last Duel is based on actual events that took place in 14th century France, leading up to the last sanctioned duel to the death between friends turned enemies Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). With a story told through three viewpoints, the grueling trial by combat occurs after Marguerite Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of an assault that he denies, putting her own life in jeopardy just for speaking the truth.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'That would've been our first on screen kiss': Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reveal they were supposed to kiss in The Last Duel before the scene was cut

Ben Affleck has revealed his kissing scene with co-star and longtime friend Matt Damon was cut from their film The Last Duel. The actors co-wrote the script together along with Nicole Holofcener and originally wrote a scene where Matt's character kissed Ben's. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the film stars told...
CELEBRITIES
nbcboston.com

Matt Damon Explains Why It Took 24 Years to Collaborate Again With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon set a high standard for themselves when they wrote the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting." The Robin Williams vehicle earned nine nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. And though the big two went to "Titanic," the duo from Boston took home Best Original Screenplay, beating out Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights" and "As Good as It Gets."
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy