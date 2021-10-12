Molly Nilsson reveals new album Extreme, shares “Absolute Power”
When Molly Nilsson spoke with The FADER last year, the Swedish-born singer-songwriter saw 2021 as a year full of possibility. "I do think that this is a good time to sort of change habits," she said. "It's a good time to quit smoking, to quit bad behavior towards yourself and others." Whether or not the past 10 months have actually looked like that for you, there's always the possibility of tomorrow. And, since every big change needs a motivational anthem, Nilsson has delivered one in her new single "Absolute Power."www.thefader.com
