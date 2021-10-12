CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Verdugo, Red Sox Were Motivated By These ‘Jabs’ From Rays

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 8 days ago
The Red Sox likely didn’t need any added motivation for their American League Division Series against the Rays, but they received it. Boston completed an upset Monday night, eliminating Tampa Bay from the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs and advancing to the AL Championship Series in the process. During an interview with MLB Network after his team’s Game 4 win at Fenway Park, Alex Verdugo revealed how the Rays poured more fuel onto the Red Sox’s fire.

