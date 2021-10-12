Alex Verdugo, Red Sox Were Motivated By These ‘Jabs’ From Rays

Carlos Correa once again came up huge for the Houston Astros in October. He had the celebration to match. The Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night in Houston. The Red Sox led 3-1 after scoring three in the third. They carried that lead until Jose Altuve tied it with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. An inning later, Correa gave his Astros the lead in a huge moment.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO