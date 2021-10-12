Nonprofit Sues Cameron County, Texas Agency Over SpaceX Closures

An environmental nonprofit is suing Cameron County and the state of Texas over a policy that allows SpaceX to close Boca Chica Beach for testing and launches. SaveRGV filed the lawsuit in state district court yesterday, according to Border Report. The group claims that closing the beach violates the Texas Open Beaches Act, despite an exception passed by state lawmakers in 2013 that allows such closures. SaveRGV says the 2013 law should be unconstitutional since it essentially gives a public beach to a private corporation.