Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving 2021 Meal Cost

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic continues through this upcoming holiday season, it’s important to still (safely) celebrate the traditions you can, like spending time with loved ones. To help ease the stress of planning your Thanksgiving feast, Cracker Barrel is rolling out its classic meal options for their guests whether they’ll be enjoying their turkey in-store or at home this year.

Comments / 49

YouDontKnowMeAS
8d ago

We visited cracker barrel one year for Thanksgiving and it was absolutely awful, I feel they should've paid us to be there!! NEVER AGAIN!!

Tiredofclickbait
8d ago

hopefully free, their food is awful. Nothing have has flavor it is the most bland food I've ever tasted, like saltless crackers.

Robert Waller
7d ago

I love Crackle Barrel and have never been disappointed there except for their Thanksgiving Day meal. They don't give you any other choices on that day and my dad agreed that it just wasn't worth going for.

