Deal: Take $100 Off R.M. Williams’s Best-in-Class Chelsea Boots
R.M. Williams doesn’t need to offer discounts, especially on its iconic Chelsea boots that are still made in Australia and haven’t changed much in the last 90 years since the one-piece leather construction with the signature double pull tabs can quite clearly stand the test of time. And to be clear, they’re not offering discounts. But for a limited time, you can score $100 off a pair of your choice at Shopbop.www.insidehook.com
Comments / 0