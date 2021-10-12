Deal: Take $100 Off R.M. Williams’s Best-in-Class Chelsea Boots

Work means something different to everyone. But on the subject of the best work boots, going into a carpeted office and sitting at a desk probably isn’t the first thing that springs to mind. The brands offering shoes for this category understand that conditions can be hazardous—and not in the figurative sense. From construction zones to oil rigs to coarse stretches of grazing land, many 9-to-5 gigs require footwear that's all about protection. It's not a mere suggestion. These gigs are outdoors, on sites filled with debris and other obstacles that could very well cause injuries. Reinforced toes, durable outsoles, and waterproof uppers are all hallmarks of work boots that'll stand up to the rigors of, well, work. And for the guys that are going to the office? A form-forward pair that recalls the greatest hits of yesteryear is more than up to the task. However you work, here are 15 pairs to help you do it.

