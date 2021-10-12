CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria Selects ‘Great Freedom’ As Oscar Selection – Talesbuzz

Cover picture for the articleAustria has selected Sebastian Meise’s Great Freedom as its official submission for Best International Feature Film for the 94th Academy Awards. Set in post-war Germany, the movie tells the story of Hans who is imprisoned time and time again for being homosexual. Due to Paragraph 175, which prohibited homosexual acts in Germany, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long-time cellmate, Viktor (Georg Friedrich), a convicted murderer. The film stars Franz Rogowski (Victoria) and Berlinale Silver Bear awardee Georg Friedrich (The Piano Teacher) in leading roles, with a screenplay by Thomas Reider and Meise. Producers are Sabine Moser, Oliver Neumann, and Benny Drechsel. The 2021 Cannes entry and Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner will be released by MUBI theatrically in the U.S. and UK on March 4, 2022. Meanwhile, per the Japanese Filmmakers Federation, Japan has selected Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Cannes title Drive My Car as its Oscar entry. The Haruki Murakami short story adaptation, which is playing at a host of fall festivals, tells the story of a widower director and his stoical female chauffeur as they drive to Hiroshima.

IN THIS ARTICLE
