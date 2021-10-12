CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

#BlackInkChi Recap: Phor & Nina’s Shaky Relationship Is Put On Full Display, Twitter Thinks They Need To Split

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ltzm_0cOpjMfd00

Source: Courtesy VH1 / Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Last week we caught back up with the crew after some time off. The premiere episode saw Ryan finally have a much-needed conversation with Anthony, his former best friend. Episode two picks up where that conversation left off before heading into this week’s drama.

Ryan Takes Ownership of His Past Aint Sh*tness

The conversation between Anthony and Ryan was a long-winded shouting match between two grown men who don’t know how to express their feelings adequately. Finally, during Monday (Oct.11) night’s episode, Ryan got to the point. Henry admitted to Anthony that he doesn’t know why he chose to sleep with Anthony’s baby mama. Still, he does admit to having a penchant for hurting people close to him, basically owning his ain’t sh*tness.

Ryan also admitted that he didn’t go into the conversation attempting to fix their friendship but felt Anthony needed to hear him apologize. After the intense discussion, cooler heads eventually prevail. Anthony gets emotional after Ryan FINALLY says sorry, and the two men agree more conversations between them can happen. Henry did reveal to us in an interview that he and Anthony are no longer friends.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reality TV Shows & Much More! (@therealitytvsource)

Charmaine & Draya Bury The Hatchet…For Now

Last week Miss Kitty hit the ground running after Charmaine tasked her with being 2nd City Inks Brand Ambassador. Kitty knows to be a successful tattoo shop, you need dope artists, and she has one person already in mind. The former Black Ink Crew New York cast member links up with Draya. For those who remember, Charmaine and Draya had a HUGE falling out at Charmaine’s baby shower after Draya used the moment to press her former boss for situations she was deeply concerned about, leading to her leaving the shop.

That situation is still fresh on  Draya’s mind, making her hesitant to come back, but she is willing to think about it after talking with Kitty. With one hurdle cleared, Kitty has to convince her boss that bringing back Draya is a good idea, and that’s not going to be easy.

Kitty calls Charmaine via FaceTime, and the conversation starts well. The mood shifts when Kitty suggests that she handles the hiring of new artists for 2nd City Ink. Charmaine quickly says aht, aht, aht, and lets Kitty know that she will be hiring the artists at her shop. Things got even weirder when Kitty revealed that she spoke with Draya. Charmaine was not happy to hear that and doesn’t want another Jess situation. But the door was left open for a conversation. Charmaine tells Kitty to stop by the shop for a much-needed discussion to gauge the temperature.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reality TV Shows & Much More! (@therealitytvsource)

The conversation between Draya and Charmaine finally happens and surprisingly was not as contentious as we thought it would be. There were some fireworks, and the ladies expressed their differences while taking ownership of their mistakes in the situation. Draya eventually agreed to return to 2nd City Ink. So everything is good, for now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reality TV Shows & Much More! (@therealitytvsource)

Phor & Nina’s Relationship Is Shaky As Hell

We knew from the season premiere that Phor and his baby mama Nina were not seeing eye to eye. This week’s episode puts their relationship problems center stage. Nina takes issue with Phor staying out all times of the night and coming home late. Phor is irritated because he’s trying to explain to her that he’s coming home late from the studio. Nina says Phor isn’t only at the studio. He’s also out partying as well. Phor doesn’t see an issue with just living his life, but Nina points out that he fails to see that things have changed because he has a pregnant girlfriend at home worried about him. We also learned they had only been together a year before Nina got pregnant, which explains a lot cause they are still learning a lot about each other.

After failing to see where she is coming from, Nina gets upset and walks off but, Phor gets up to console her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reality TV Shows & Much More! (@therealitytvsource)

After speaking with Ryan and Don about what’s going on with Nina, Don thinks it would be a good idea for him to throw his brother a “dadchelor” party, his words not ours. The party of all men (two women, if you count the bartenders) was an absolute success, with Phor looking relaxed and finally enjoying the prospect of becoming a dad.

Phor and Don have no idea that their small gathering is about to be crashed by Don’s wife, Ashley, and Nina. When they arrive, Phor is not happy. Don quickly points out that he did not invite Ashley. At first, it seemed like Ashley and Nina would serve as mood killers. Surprisingly, Ashley was there to have some fun and shockingly was hoping to get a lap dance or something.

Phor and Nina took the opportunity to have a conversation. Phor tells Nina that he doesn’t want her mom in the delivery room when the baby is ready to arrive. Phor is still understandably BIG MAD at her after she sent him a very disparaging text message. Nina thinks Phor just needs to talk with her mom and express how he feels.

Phor links up with Nina and her mom at the nail salon. Nina’s mother, Jean, brings up the text message and says she didn’t mean to upset Phor but wanted to protect her daughter. Jean apologizes to Phor, and he accepts. Now you would think that would be the end of the drama between Nina and Phor, right? Wrong

After suggesting Phor and Nina should live together, Phor reveals that he and Nina just are not on the same page and thinks they should take a step back in their relationship because they can’t stop arguing with each other. Phor accuses Nina of being too controlling, and Nina claims that Phor is afraid of being in a “structured relationship.”

Phor gets annoyed and walks off, and the episode ends.

Viewers, of course, had their own thoughts about the situation and believed the couple should split plus other reactions to the episode.

You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Courtesy VH1 / Black Ink Crew: Chicago

1.

Yup.

2.

LOL.

3.

We do too.

4.

LOL.

5.

Word.

6.

Red flags?

7.

You hate to see it.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ashley
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent At Star-Studded “BMF’ Premiere

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. As the stars came out for the premiere of 50 Cent’s “BMF” premiere, the conversation about “Verzuz” continued, after T.I. performed at the premiere he called out 50 for a battle, “50 I’m waiting on you!” T.I. has repeatedly called out 50 for a “Verzuz” battle since last July when he posted a video on Instagram which he captioned, “Pull up and catch this Trap Muzik fade big fella…. @50cent.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Reality Tv#Bartenders#Phor Nina#Reality Tv Shows Much#Miss Kitty#City Inks Brand#Black Ink Crew New York
Parade

The Rapper and the Racecar Driver! Get to Know Eve's Husband, Maximillion Cooper

Having simultaneous (and simultaneously successful) careers in music, television, film and fashion isn’t something everyone can do, but the multitalented Eve has managed to find fame, fortune and fulfillment on all fronts. Born Eve Jihan Jeffers in 1978 in West Philadephia, Eve was briefly signed to Dr. Dre’s label Aftermath before signing with Ruff Ryders Entertainment, when her career really took off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Fans Slam Guest Cohost During Season Premiere, Refuse To Watch Until Daytime Diva Returns: 'No Wendy, No Show'

As Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show premiered without its host Wendy Williams, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip as the show was about to go “LIVE” with guest cohosts Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Devyn Simone dishing on “Hot Topics” as Williams recovers from her health woes.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
toofab.com

Morgan Willett Claims She Was Cheated On Amid Johnny Bananas Breakup

She didn't mention Johnny by name, but referred to "the person I truly loved more than anything" in her post. "The Challenge" star Morgan Willett opened up about her emotions amid her split from boyfriend of two years Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio. In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram Story...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Bow Wow Threatens To Quit Millennium Tour

Bow Wow appeared frustrated with the Millennium Tour, but Omarion reportedly stepped in to help smooth things out just in time for the Atlanta show on Saturday (Oct. 16). Complex reports that Bow Wow, 34, hit up Twitter to share a few thoughts about the tour’s progress. He claims his 45-minute set has been cut down to 15 minutes. His tweets, which came in the early hours of Oct. 16, read, “too much b***hing and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! “
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy