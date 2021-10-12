CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Alone’ Franchise Film ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Gets Disney+ Trailer – Watch Now!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debut trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the new film reimagining of the Home Alone franchise, has just debuted online!. Here’s a synopsis: Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

ComicBook

Home Alone Fans Celebrate Macaulay Culkin After Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Debuts

Home Alone fans have Macaulay Culkin trending after the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone dropped today. Disney and 20th Century Studios are basically rebooting the family film. Disney+ bills the new movie as a reimagining, but a lot of the millennial fans of the originals just want the old actor back. Culkin has played along with a lot of the fan fervor since this movie was announced. He urged the people out there to give the new one a chance. November 12 will see Home Sweet Home Alone release on Disney+. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are all on board for this new installment of the franchise. Check out what the fans are saying down below:
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
