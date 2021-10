People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus have been urged not to be complacent and continue wearing a face mask to help avoid restrictions returning later this year. Health secretary Sajid Javid warned a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that the pandemic “is not over” and said that Covid cases could soon hit 100,000 a day.Although ruling out launching the government’s Plan B strategy - which includes the return of some social distancing measures and asking people to work from home - Mr Javid said that if everyone doesn’t play their part to help limit the spread of Covid,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO