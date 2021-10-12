CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, NY

Newsfeed Now: Coroner expected to release autopsy in Gabby Petito case; Couple ties knot in their high school band room

rochesterfirst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A Wyoming coroner is expected to update the public on Gabby Petito’s autopsy Tuesday afternoon. House lawmakers are back in Washington Tuesday to take up a bill to raise the nation’s debt limit by $480 billion dollars and keep the government funded through December 3. The Senate passed the bill last week and now the House is expected to do the same.

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 9

Olivia Bouvier
8d ago

I doubt they will find that monster. I'm sure he took his life by now, or he is out of the country. Poor beautiful girl. If she was my daughter and she had been married to him... I could see letting her go on that trip with her husband, even though they had struggled in their past. If she was my daughter, not married to him, I would not have allowed her near that person knowing that they had altercations in the past that he was capable of hurting her. I know she was Twenty-One, but still I would have intervened as a mother.

Reply(7)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Band#Disease#Newsfeed Now Coroner#House#Senate#Hijab
