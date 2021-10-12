CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
162 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – September 2021 Recap

 8 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SalesLeads announced today the September 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 162 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

