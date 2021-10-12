31 Days of Hell: Cold War Creatures: Four Films from Sam Katzman (1955 - 1957)

Jaume Balagueró (REC and REC 2)'s Darkness came and went without much notice when it was released by Dimension Films in 2004 after being shelved for two years, partly the victim of apathetic marketing, and partly the victim of how by that time, Miramax/Dimension's post-Scream horror boom was very much in decline. But mostly it was the victim of the same problem that befell so many other Miramax/Dimension titles: a disastrously bad Weinstein-mandated re-edit which chopped the film down from an already brisk-feeling 102 minutes to a barely-coherent 88, resulting in a theatrical cut which was justifiably lambasted by critics. DVD gave the film a chance at redemption when it was released in its original unrated director's cut, and as one of the earliest horror films of the DVD era to do so (before it became standard practice like it is today) it gained a certain amount of attention in cult-horror circles at the time. Not enough attention to allow the film to endure as a cult classic however; in the intervening two decades, Darkness has largely been lost to time, a forgotten relic of an era when a lot of genre fans will tell you that horror sucked. The film deserves better. When viewed in its 102-minute director's cut (a very important caveat - double-check the runtime before you watch, as both cuts are still out there and equally common), Darkness is a very pleasant surprise: a gorgeously shot, atmospheric combination of haunted house and occult chiller which blends European and American sensibilities very effectively. There is no denying that it wears its influences on its sleeve, probably a little too much, with elements obviously borrowed from The Amityville Horror, The Shining, and Dario Argento's Inferno, but it uses these influences very effectively, and in the second half does something genuinely unexpected with these elements, building to a last act which is very much its own. Add to the mix an outstanding cast of character actors including Lena Olin, Iain Glenn, and Giancarlo Giannini, led by Anna Paquin at the height of her early post-X-Men fame, and you have a horror film with genuine cult potential that deserves a lot more love.

