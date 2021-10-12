‘Smart, Funny and Black’: Amanda Seales talks NY Comedy Festival performance

Amanda Seales knows how to style and profile, but that’s probably because picking an outfit requires a scientific approach.

The comedian, actress, writer, and producer spoke with PIX11 News to share more about her comedy show for the New York Comedy Festival, “ Smart, Funny, and Black .”

Catch Seales at the Apollo Theater for the New York Comedy Festival on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

