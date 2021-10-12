CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

By John Mangan
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Introduces HORRIFYING New Iron Man

Marvel fans will know of the Darkhold from its latest MCU appearance in WandaVision. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) took Marvel’s most powerful Spellbook from Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and became the Scarlet Witch. The upcoming WandaVision spin-off focusing on Agatha Harkness could delve more into her backstory and reveal more...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

James Gunn Dares Fans to Riot Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Death

If the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are any indication, a major character will surely die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 — due out in May 2023. The Marvel Studios franchise killed off Vin Diesel’s Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Michael Rooker’s Yondu in Vol. 2 (2017). Now, James Gunn has taken to Twitter once again to address fans who claim they will start an all-out riot if the fan-favorite trash panda — Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon — meets his maker in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
James Gunn
Person
Will Poulter
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Zac Efron
Inverse

Ant-Man 3leak reveals Marvel’s most shocking cameo so far

One of the most mysterious titles in Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the upcoming film will not only follow the Lang and Van Dyne families but also feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Slate

Did Venom Just Blow Up the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Unlike typical post-credits stingers in Marvel movies, the one that appears at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage—the latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man-centric cinematic universe—isn’t setting up what happens next in the franchise. Instead, it’s begging us to ask this question: “What happens now?”. [Spoilers for Venom: Let...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel Universe#Groot#Twitter#Warner Bros#The Suicide Squad
Inside the Magic

How Strong Is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Bitten by a radioactive spider, New York teenager Peter Parker goes from Midtown High School bookworm to your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Since his Marvel comics debut in 1962, Spider-Man has grown to become the most popular superhero in the world. Let’s take a closer look at exactly how strong the Avenger is.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Angelina Jolie Chose To Join Marvel’s Eternals After Rejecting Superhero Roles In The Past

When the current golden age of comic book movies began, you’d think Angelina Jolie would be one of the first actresses Hollywood would have called. And yet, she is entering the MCU almost fifteen years after it began. Oh, and she’s not even playing the most iconic heroes like Wonder Woman or Black Widow. Jolie will play Thena in Eternals next month, and ahead of its release, she’s sharing why now was the right time to step into the genre.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Kills “Real Doctor Strange”, Wanted Death to Be “a Lot More Gruesome”

When Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…? was initially announced, Marvel fans weren’t sure what to think about the show, which is officially described as:. What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; Ashley Bradley is head writer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
Inverse

Doctor Strange 2 leak reveals the debut of Marvel’s best antihero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will mark the culmination of Marvel’s table-setting this year. With Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff set to play a major role in the sequel, it has the chance to finish what WandaVision started, and the film’s multiversal premise should also allow it to build on the events of the Loki Season 1 finale.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Flash Teaser Reveals Michael Keaton's Return as Batman

It was just confirmed a couple weeks ago that production had wrapped on The Flash, and DC has created a special sneak peek letting us in on the Batmen we've been dying to see.Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are back! The new footage doesn't show us too much, but it reveals our first peek at Michael Keaton's return.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Director Confirms Spider-Man Crossover Is Happening

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has confirmed that the character will crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the future. Spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The post-credits sequence for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was an absolute game-changer for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy