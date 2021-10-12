Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting
James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.insidethemagic.net
