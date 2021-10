President Joe Biden s pick for ambassador to Beijing told lawmakers considering his nomination on Wednesday that Americans should "have confidence in our strength” when dealing with the rise of our top rival, China a nation he said the U.S. and its allies could manage. Nicholas Burns, a former senior State Department official and diplomat with decades of experience in Washington and overseas, testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a time when the Biden administration is trying to swing U.S. focus overseas to managing competition with China. The post of China ambassador stands to be one...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 9 HOURS AGO