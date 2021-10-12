CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

At the Cultural Center: Yoga, gourmet cooking, comedy, music & art

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented online by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod on Friday, Oct. 22, 8:30-9:30 a.m. This class meets online on Zoom. Lees teaches yoga to beginners and advanced, to the stressed and to the curious, to retirees, young mothers and fathers, artists, businesswomen and men. Everyone benefits from stretching, breathing and meditating. The whole of a yoga session depends on joining body work, breath work, and meditation. Not to mention some humor here and there! Whether fast, or slow, all of Lee's yoga classes intend to move you forward on your journey to joy. $15 per session or $75 for 6 weeks. To register, visit www.cultural-center.org or call 508-394-7100.

kpcw.org

Arts & Culture

Coverage of all areas of entertainment: live music, non-profit soirees, museum exhibits, art galleries, club bands, dance performances, culinary adventures and everything else that delights, surprises and enriches. Friday Film Review--"The Guilty" In a new thriller streaming online, a strong lead performance is undermined by a sloppy script. This week’s...
THEATER & DANCE
nevadabusiness.com

New Art Classes Offered at the Brewery Arts Center

The Brewery Arts Center is adding two new art classes on Fridays beginning this Friday, Oct. 8 through a new partnership with arts instructor Debbie Corona of the Carson Valley Mobile Art Center. The youth class is called “Creative Kids” and will be from 3:30 to 5:30 on Fridays and the adult class is a “Paint and Sip” where adults can participate in a guided painting class while learning paint techniques in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
VISUAL ART
smilepolitely.com

Reawakened virtual art exhibition opens at Springer Cultural Center

Reawakened, a Springer Cultural Center virtual art exhibition featuring Beth Chasco, Sandy Hynes, Ann McDowell, Ann Rund, Bonnie Switzer, and Gayle Tilford, is open through October 30th. Enjoy the exhibit and the learn more about the artists here. Top image, Beth Chasco, Ivesdale Standard Oil, from the Springer Cultural Center...
VISUAL ART
Sarah Jarosz
Phoebe Bridgers
Julia Jacklin
losfresnosnews.net

THE 28TH ANNUAL NARCISO MARTINEZ CULTURAL ARTS CENTER CONJUNTO FESTIVAL

Los Fresnos, Texas. The Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center proudly presents the 28th Annual Conjunto Festival. This 2-day event is a one-of-a-kind cultural program attracting over 2,000 people for a celebration of the best in live Texas Mexican Conjunto music. This year the festival will include 13 Conjuntos from the...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
Andover Townsman

History and Culture Center revives programs

It's slowly picking back up at the Andover Center for History and Culture. On a recent Wednesday 12 people stopped in to see the exhibits or check the archives, said Executive Director Elaine Clements. Because of the pandemic the center quickly shut its doors and switched to online programs. Now,...
ANDOVER, MA
Beach Beacon

Selwyn Birchwood to perform at Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

SAFETY HARBOR — Groundbreaking young blues visionary Selwyn Birchwood is continuing to celebrate the release of his highly anticipated third Alligator album, “Living in a Burning House.” Birchwood will perform Friday, Oct. 15, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors will open...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
malheurenterprise.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Four Rivers Cultural Center Art & Soul event showcases local artists

Michael Paul of New Plymouth talks about his painting of a little girl he sold at the Four Rivers Cultural Center's Art & Soul event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL). Eddie Melendrez - a local artist and a member of the Ontario City Council - describes his style of painting during the Art & Soul event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).
ONTARIO, OR
wordpressdotcom

A Bronx Tale The Musical set to run at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

If you love the movie, then you’re going to love the musical. Join the Axelrod Performing Arts Center for its upcoming production of A Bronx Tale The Musical running October 29 through November 14. October 4, 2021 (DEAL, N.J.) The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) will reopen its doors on...
DEAL, NJ
Metro active

Hamilton at Center for the Performing Arts

How much is there left to be said about Hamilton? At this point, it is easily the most culturally salient Broadway show of this writer’s lifetime, the hip hop tale of the orphan Alexander Hamilton, who rises from poverty to become one of America’s founding fathers. Back when it was brand new, the greatest sign of wealth one could display was getting Hamilton tickets. Now more financially accessible than ever, San Jose Broadway brings a three week run of Hamilton to the South Bay for the first time, ready to light things up like its 2015 all over again! As King George says, “You’ll Be Back.”
SAN JOSE, CA
culturemap.com

South Dallas Cultural Center presents Music Lounge with SoFar Sounds

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. South Dallas Cultural Center will present Music Lounge with SoFar Sounds, an evening full of music and sounds. The event features 2-3 short sets from performers from all musical genres. Each show’s lineup is curated by the SoFar Sound booking team to be diverse and varied.
MUSIC
mulletwrapper.net

Dinner Theatre Oct. 7-10 at Orange Beach Event Center: “Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” by Expect Excellence Theater

Dinner Theatre Oct. 7-10 at Orange Beach Event Center: “Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” by Expect Excellence Theater. Fall slowly works its’ way to the Gulf Coast and beach season fades into the background, but that doesn’t mean your entertainment options are over. What better way to kick off the Halloween season than to revisit everyone’s spooky and kooky favorites in “The Addams Family” – A New Musical Comedy, presented by the Expect Excellence Community Theatre.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Times News

Curtain Rises: A ‘Guide’ to musical comedy at Pa. Playhouse

A Tony Award-winning musical comedy about murder is the perfect show for the spooky month of October, says the show’s director Rody Gilkeson. “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” runs Oct. 8 - 24 at The Pennsylvania Playhouse, Bethlehem. “This is a very funny show and all the murders...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ocala-news.com

1UP Wellness opens new yoga, martial arts studio on Baseline Road

1UP Wellness has opened the doors on a new yoga and martial arts studio on Baseline Road. Located at 1100 SE 58th Avenue, Unit C, the new studio celebrated its first day in business on Monday, October 11. 1UP Wellness offers a variety of classes for yoga and martial arts...
WORKOUTS
enr.com

MidValley Performing Arts Center: Project of the Year Finalist, Best Intermountain Cultural/Worship

PROJECT OF THE YEAR FINALIST and BEST PROJECT: CULTURAL/WORSHIP. The Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center supports a variety of uses, including theater, children’s theater, dance, music and visual arts for myriad local and national arts groups. The center includes a 440-seat proscenium theater, a 250-seat studio theater, a rehearsal room and support spaces. Flexibility was a key factor in design, particularly in the studio theater, which includes a retractable seating riser system that can be modified for audiences ranging in size from 50 to 250. The studio theater also can be reconfigured as a banquet room or for an art show or acoustic and amplified music events.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Third Coast Review

Chicago Arts and Culture, Curated

It may be your father’s pop art, but the work shown in the new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art is still fresh and fun. The art that shocked the elite […]. It’s a ’20s Cocktail of Fun & Fashion in “Fallen Angels”. By Nancy S Bishop on December...
CHICAGO, IL
dsmmagazine.com

Weeks of Remembrance at the Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center has put on a Dia de los Muertos celebration for 21 years, honoring the traditional Mexican holiday. Photo: Des Moines Art Center. Help honor ancestors at the Des Moines Art Center’s 21st Dia de los Muertos celebration, with events throughout October and the first week of November. One of the main features will be an ofrenda—a traditional Mexican altar, built to honor lost loved ones—created by local artist and executive director of Al Exito Dawn Martinez Oropeza. The piece, inspired by the monarch butterfly and its significance to the indigenous Nahuatl people of southern Mexico and Central America, will be on display in the Art Center lobby from Oct. 19 through Nov. 4.
DES MOINES, IA
Sandusky Register

New show premieres at cultural center

After several years' absence, the Sandusky Cultural Center welcomes the return of gallery favorites Joshua Risner and Gary Spinosa. Risner's luminous oil portraits and figure studies have earned him widespread acclaim. At least three commissioned, official portraits of past Governors hang permanently in the Michigan Statehouse. Spinosa's ceramic sculptures, ranging...
SANDUSKY, OH

