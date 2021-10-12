At the Cultural Center: Yoga, gourmet cooking, comedy, music & art
Presented online by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod on Friday, Oct. 22, 8:30-9:30 a.m. This class meets online on Zoom. Lees teaches yoga to beginners and advanced, to the stressed and to the curious, to retirees, young mothers and fathers, artists, businesswomen and men. Everyone benefits from stretching, breathing and meditating. The whole of a yoga session depends on joining body work, breath work, and meditation. Not to mention some humor here and there! Whether fast, or slow, all of Lee's yoga classes intend to move you forward on your journey to joy. $15 per session or $75 for 6 weeks. To register, visit www.cultural-center.org or call 508-394-7100.
