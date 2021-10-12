At the Cultural Center: Yoga, gourmet cooking, comedy, music & art

How much is there left to be said about Hamilton? At this point, it is easily the most culturally salient Broadway show of this writer’s lifetime, the hip hop tale of the orphan Alexander Hamilton, who rises from poverty to become one of America’s founding fathers. Back when it was brand new, the greatest sign of wealth one could display was getting Hamilton tickets. Now more financially accessible than ever, San Jose Broadway brings a three week run of Hamilton to the South Bay for the first time, ready to light things up like its 2015 all over again! As King George says, “You’ll Be Back.”

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO