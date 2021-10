One more day of above average temperatures in store for the mid-week before fall like conditions return. Our cool-down will be driven by a cold front that will pass through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday will start off mild, with temperatures running in the lower 50's for most through the morning commute. A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning, but most will remain dry. Clouds will gradually build throughout the day as the cold front approaches from the west.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO