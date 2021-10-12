CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show

By Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (WFLA) — Wednesday marks one month since Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie reportedly left his parents’ home to go hiking. Police reports show several threats have been made against Laundrie’s sister and her family during that time. Laundrie’s parents officially reported him missing on Sept. 17, more than two...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Florida teenager reported missing near site of manhunt

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing near where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie.North Port Police in Florida said Desirae Malava-Ortiz disappeared after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle earlier this week.Police issued an alert for the missing teen after they were unable to find her at her boyfriend’s house or place of work.She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes, and may be travelling in a gray two-door Honda.“Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area” of Florida, North Port Police said in a statement.A manhunt for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is entering its fourth week after he left his parents home on 13 September.Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz’s whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Fox News

Who is Christopher Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s father?

Christopher Laundrie, the father of Brian Laundrie, visited the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Thursday to assist law enforcement in searching for his fugitive son. Laundrie spent about three and a half hours with police at the park before leaving. Brian, 23, remains a person of interest in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Death Threat#Fbi#Wfla#Manatee County Sheriff
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s parents reveal how they really felt about Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents recently said that they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe for the rest of her life. Petito’s parents recently spoke on Australia’s “60 Minutes.” In an interview published Sunday, the family suggested they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe. “He just seemed like...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy