CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

By Lindsay Dunsmuir, Ann Saphir
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZWs0_0cOpgtBD00
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida talks on the phone during the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month.

"I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Finance virtual annual meeting, as he repeated that the Fed at its last meeting agreed tapering "may soon be warranted" and would likely conclude in the middle of next year.

Clarida's upbeat assessment likely echoes the sentiments of his boss, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who had previously said that he only needed to see a "decent" September U.S. jobs report to be ready to begin to taper bond buys in November.

Earlier on Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic said last month's jobs report displayed sufficient progress and endorsed a November start. "I'd be comfortable starting in November,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. "I think that the progress has been made, and the sooner we get moving on that the better."

That jobs report, released by the Labor Department last Friday, showed 194,000 jobs added in September, well short of analyst expectations, but upward revisions to prior months mean the economy has now regained half the jobs deficit it faced in December, when the Fed set a "substantial further progress" hurdle on jobs and inflation in order to begin tapering. Fed policymakers are already almost all aligned that higher-than-expected inflation has met their threshold.

Fed policymakers at their last meeting saw the unemployment rate falling to 4.8% by the end of this year, a benchmark it already reached last month.

ECONOMY CONTINUING TO IMPROVE

The economy has strengthened and "conditions in the labor market have continued to improve," Clarida said, although he noted the pandemic continues to weigh on employment and participation.

Prior to the jobs data, Fed policymakers had been split between those who already viewed this year's gains as ample enough to begin reducing the asset purchase program and those awaiting a little more evidence the jobs recovery remained on track. The Fed's next policy meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2-3.

The Fed has been buying $120 billion of Treasuries and housing-backed securities a month as part of its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help keep borrowing costs low, but has increasingly emphasized the bond buys have outrun their usefulness in the current environment.

Financial markets are now running smoothly and have plenty of liquidity, minimizing the odds that tapering the purchases will have an adverse effect on markets or the economy, said Bostic, speaking during a virtual event organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "I actually think the economy has a lot of positive momentum," Bostic said.

U.S. economic output has already rebounded higher than pre-pandemic levels, Americans are sitting on at least $2.5 trillion in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic, and consumer spending remains strong. Bond buys most directly affect demand whereas economies worldwide are struggling with labor and goods shortages.

Indeed, the surge in demand as the U.S. economy reopened has caused a spike in inflation with persistent supply bottlenecks set to keep price increases well above the Fed's 2% average inflation goal through the end of the year and into 2022.

"The big unknown right now is how long it will take for these bottleneck effects to work their way through," Clarida said in a question and answer session. "My baseline case is not for stagflation over the medium horizon."

If inflation does not begin to subside next year, as most Fed policymakers including Clarida still expect, the central bank could be forced to raise interest rates from near zero before the labor market is fully healed. "The risks to inflation are to the upside," Clarida acknowledged, although he played down any perception that the Fed will face a choice between its two mandates and said inflation expectations remain anchored.

But Bostic said that while higher inflation needs to be monitored, he does not think it is yet at a point where it will affect the Fed's stance on interest rates.

"I'm not seeing signs that this elevated inflation is doing the kind of harm to the economy which would really call into question our policy stance in terms of interest rates," Bostic said, adding that he still expects it will be more than a year before the central bank raises rates from near zero levels.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Fed’s Quarles Urges November Taper and Warns of Inflation Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said he favors an initial move to slow monetary stimulus next month and is concerned by a broadening of inflationary pressures that could require a policy response. “I would support a decision at our November meeting to start reducing these purchases,” he said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

Fed's Quarles: taper test is met, Fed not behind curve

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles on Wednesday said that while it’s time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be “premature” to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. The Fed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed survey finds economy facing supply chain, other drags

The Federal Reserve reports that the economy faced a number of headwinds at the start of this month, ranging from supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages to uncertainty about the delta variant of COVID.In its latest survey of business conditions around the nation, the Fed said Wednesday that a majority of its 12 regions viewed consumer spending, the main driving force for the economy, as remaining positive despite the various speed bumps.The report noted wide differences in performance, however. It noted that auto sales suffered because of constrained inventories due to problems obtaining critical semiconductor components. Manufacturing meanwhile, was...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Inflation#Interest Rates#Tapering#U S Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#The Financial Times#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortages Slowed US Growth, Says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains ground as weaker dollar lends support

(Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) * BoE could be first major central bank to hike rates- poll. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Thursday as a softer dollar lifted bullion’s appeal, while investors assessed whether higher inflation would prompt central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy