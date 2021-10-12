Washington Nationals announce 2021 Minor League Awards
The Washington Nationals selected the following players as their 2021 Minor League Award winners:. · Defensive Player of the Year — OF Donovan Casey. Noll, 27, led Washington’s Minor League system in batting average (.300), doubles (28), RBI (69), slugging percentage (.494), OPS (.840), hits (131), extra-base hits (48) and total bases (216) in 118 games with Triple-A Rochester. His 17 home runs ranked second in the organization. Noll’s 48 extra-base hits and 28 doubles were career-highs and his 17 home runs matched the most he’s hit in a season (also: 2017).curlyw.mlblogs.com
