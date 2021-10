At CoinGeek this past week, Unbounded Enterprise’s CEO Jackson Laskey and Built By Gamer’s (BBG) Strategic Advisor Taylor Searle shared the stage in a panel titled “Online Games: Next Level on the BSV Blockchain”. The two companies will continue to work together in varying capacities moving forward, with Unbounded Enterprise providing technology to help enhance and gamify the fan experience for BBG’s audience of over 10 million gamers, and BBG directing this large and growing audience towards Unbounded Enterprise products such as NFTY Jigs, and Duro Dogs. Unbounded Enterprise will be launching NFTY Jigs, a digital goods platform that will revolutionize blockchain gaming, and Duro Dogs, the first game on the NFTY Jigs platform, this Fall.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO