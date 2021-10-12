Armed with New Leadership, Top Draw Animation is Poised for the Future
They've pretty much seen (and animated) it all. With a combined 72 years in business, and a client roster which includes some of the most beloved and celebrated entertainment companies all over the world, Wayne and Stella Dearing have continued to operate Top Draw Animation as a world-class production studio in the heart of the Philippines bringing to life some of the most iconic animated series in entertainment history.
