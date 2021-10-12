Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Relationship Isn't As Perfect As They'd Like You To Think
Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got together, the world has been collectively fascinated by their love story. The pair were like magnets in March 2020 on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass," and were instantly drawn to one another. Now, in a new interview with British GQ Style, the stars opened up about their relationship like never before, including their unusual first kiss and romantic first date.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0