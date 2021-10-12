Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Relationship Isn't As Perfect As They'd Like You To Think

The premiere of Megan Fox’s latest movie, a crime thriller co-starring Bruce Willis, had a lot more drama to speak of besides what's in the actual movie. The director's fiancée, Lala Kent, who also stars in Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, was accused of shading the Jennifer's Body actress for not attending the event. Then Machine Gun Kelly got in some hot water for trashing the film's lack of, um, cinematic quality that same day. (Despite his criticisms, the rapper only had a brief role in the movie.) Nevertheless, Kent revealed that Machine Gun Kelly reached out to her fiancé, Randall Emmett, after the hoopla.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO