Fintech Ziggma Expands Investment Portfolio Functionality

By Renato Capelj
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portfolio management and stock research platform Ziggma added depth and breadth to its product portfolio with new tracking and management functionalities. What Happened: The failure to properly manage investments is the leading reason for portfolio underperformance. That is according to Ziggma, a firm empowering investors by giving them a better...

