Education tax, county growth discussed at town hall meeting

Commissioner John Reidelbach and School Board member Linda Menk addressed issues facing Coweta County residents at a town hall meeting on Thursday. Reidelbach said at the start of the meeting that he ran for office on communicating with his constituents about development, growth “and things that are important to you guys out in my district,” and was originally intending to hold the meeting alone, but Menk asked to join in as well to talk on behalf of her district.