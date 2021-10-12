Crisis Investing: From COVID, To Energy, To Supply Chain Breakdowns, The Market Has Been Buffeted By Crises Recently. How We've Navigated Them So Fa.

When things don't go right, it's human nature to look for someone or something to blame. The supply chain crisis is both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is the private sector and global businesses, corporations, and industries are ordering and buying like made. The curse is the coronavirus pandemic. In the United States alone, more than 720,000 people have died COVID-19 in one year and we have more than 44.9 million Americans who have currently have the virus. Tragically more will perish or get sick, until we can find a way to work together and to stop this pandemic once and for all. Globally, the coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 4.9 million people. This speaks to the heart of why there are worker shortages around the world.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO