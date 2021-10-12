Crisis Investing: From COVID, To Energy, To Supply Chain Breakdowns, The Market Has Been Buffeted By Crises Recently. How We've Navigated Them So Fa.
A Gadsden flag hung out of a Southwest Airlines 737 cockpit. Photo via American Greatness. The apparent work slowdown at Southwest Airlines, Co. (NYSE: LUV), snarling air travel last weekend, is the latest bit of bad news to hit the economy and markets. Since we shared our bear-proof portfolio back in July ("Building A Bear-Proof Portfolio"), we've had the ongoing energy crisis, the China Evergrande Group (PINK: EGRNF) crisis, and supply-chain crisis ("America Is Running Out Of Everything"). All together, this seems like a good test of a portfolio built to manage unforeseen risks. Let's see how it's done so far. First, a quick recap of how we built the portfolio.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0