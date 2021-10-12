CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globe Awards To Go Forward Without NBC Broadcast Of The Ceremony

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old adage “the show must go on” is being trumpeted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is pushing ahead with its Golden Globe Awards production despite having NBC announce it would not broadcast the event in early 2022. What Happened: Deadline cited an unnamed source who declared the...

arcamax.com

Golden Globes group announces partnership with NAACP

LOS ANGELES — In its latest step to address the ongoing firestorm that has threatened the future of the Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has forged a five-year collaborative partnership with the NAACP. The partnership is aimed at tackling issues of diversity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

The Golden Globes will still be handed out in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to still honor the best performances of 2021 despite NBC previously confirming it wouldn't be airing the annual ceremony in 2022. A source told Variety: "The HFPA plans to recognize the performances...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Golden Globe Awards Will Be Given Out This Year, Just Not on TV and Especially Not on NBC

The Golden Globes are going to be given out this season even if no one wants them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has apparently decided to go forward with the 2022 awards, just not on television and especially not on NBC. The Peacock network put the Globes on hold for this coming year after the HFPA had a number of scandals concerning diversity in their membership and their voting practices.
CELEBRITIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.  “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
mynewsla.com

The Golden Globes Will Go On: Embattled HFPA Sets Date for Annual Awards Show

Upheaval and administrative overhaul at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association won’t stop the organization from presenting the annual Golden Globe Awards in January, the group announced Friday, despite the lack of a television broadcast agreement. According to the HFPA, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 9,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Golden Globes 2022 will not air NBC telecast, HFPA says

The Golden Globes are saying “goodbye” to having the ceremony televised on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still honor the best in movies and TV for the Golden Globes next year, according to the Wrap, however, the show will not air on NBC in a live telecast. “The...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002. NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network decided not to air the 79th Golden Globes in...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
MOVIES
IBTimes

Golden Globes To Go Ahead Despite TV Blackout Over Diversity Row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism,...
CELEBRITIES
flickdirect.com

The Hollywood Foreign Press Announces 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony Date

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that they will present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9. Today, the association released its calendar with submission deadlines (set for November 15), and nominations will be announced on December 13. There are no words yet on a telecast partner.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Golden Globe Awards Set for Early January – Without a Telecast Plan

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Friday announced the timetable for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, without a telecast plan. Oct. 18: Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open. Nov. 15: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms. Nov....
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Awards Publicists and Studio Execs Express Confusion About a Golden Globes That May Not Be Televised

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the 79th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner, but what does that mean? Speaking to Variety, the gatekeepers of awards season say their understanding  of what’s happening with the Globes is all over the map. Last week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it’s moving forward with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, even if it’s not televised. The organization also told studios that they had a Nov. 15 deadline to submit their films and television programs. “Hell no, we’re not satisfied,” says one publicist that...
MOVIES
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
