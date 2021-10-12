Dr. Spock found a place in Rochester

In the 1950s and 1960s, any household in which kids were being reared likely held a well-worn paperback copy of Dr. Benjamin Spock’s “Baby and Child Care.”. Spock’s book, published in 1946 at the dawn of the great postwar baby boom, arrived just in time to help new parents raise a generation of children. The book was already a best-seller in 1947 when Spock moved to Rochester to take up a position with Mayo Clinic’s Child Health Institute.