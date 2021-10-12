CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Dr. Spock found a place in Rochester

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1950s and 1960s, any household in which kids were being reared likely held a well-worn paperback copy of Dr. Benjamin Spock’s “Baby and Child Care.”. Spock’s book, published in 1946 at the dawn of the great postwar baby boom, arrived just in time to help new parents raise a generation of children. The book was already a best-seller in 1947 when Spock moved to Rochester to take up a position with Mayo Clinic’s Child Health Institute.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Aldrich, MN
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Spock
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy