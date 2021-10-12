The Brooklyn Nets Just Told Kyrie Irving He Won't Play This Season Part-Time

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Seven / Elsa/GettyImages

The Brooklyn Nets have drawn a line in the sand. On their side of the line is a collection of fully vaccinated NBA players who will practice together, build chemistry, play basketball games and try to compete for an NBA title. As it stands right now, Kyrie Irving is on the other side of the line.

The Nets announced today that "Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant." Basically, get vaccinated or you're playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

This news comes the morning after Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks would decide whether Kyrie could do the part-time thing. The answer is apparently no.

So now a couple things will play out. Either Kyrie will get vaccinated and join the team or remain unvaccinated and not play for the Nets again. It also remains to be seen if the Nets will now attempt to trade Irving to a team that plays in a city where he's allowed to enter their home arena.

Your move, Kryie.