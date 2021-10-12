CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Did Queen Elizabeth Just Do For The First Time At A Public Event?

By Amanda Ray Byerly
 8 days ago
If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it's certainly Queen Elizabeth II. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Queen Elizabeth raised eyebrows when she and her daughter, Princess Anne, stepped out at Westminster Abbey for a service to observe the centenary of Royal British Legion on October 12. The monarch arrived at the service and stunned the crowd in a matching blue hat and coat, but it wasn't what she said or how she dressed that caught everyone's attention. Rather, it was what she carried with her. (And for all inquiring minds, sadly it was not a blue Hermes Birkin bag to round out the monochromatic moment, though we're sure if the queen really wanted one to complete the look, she could get her hands it somehow!)

