Montreal Clubs Plan Protest to Get Back on the Dance Floor

By Valerie Silva
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Montreal nightclubs have joined forces to put on a protest against the ongoing ban on dancing in Quebec venues. Popular nightlife spots affected by the regulation, like Stereo, Le Salon Daomé, Flyjin, and Le Belmont, among others, have created a Facebook event for a parade of floats, performers, “very loud” music, and lights, set to take place on October 23, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Avenue du Parc and Duluth. As of Tuesday morning, 1.7 thousand responded that they’d be attending.

montreal.eater.com

Comments / 0

