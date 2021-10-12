Montreal Clubs Plan Protest to Get Back on the Dance Floor

Beaubien Street wine bar and caviste Cul-Sec has permanently shut down. Montreal chef, restaurateur, and Cul-Sec co-owner Martin Juneau shared the news on Instagram yesterday, saying that he and his business partner Loui-Philippe Breton (with whom he also owns popular Little Italy restaurant Pastaga) had just signed a lease assignment agreement, but did not specify who would be taking over the space. Juneau called the six-and-a-half-year-old wine bar a “collateral victim” of the pandemic and local construction works. The pair also recently shed their neighbourhood grocery shop Le Petit Coin (now home to Pizza Bouquet) and ice cream counter Monsieur Crémeux (soon to become J’ai Feng), both also on Beaubien, but have newly made their way to the Garment District, with an agreement to operate new daytime brasserie Chabanelle.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO