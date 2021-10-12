Margaret E. Dustman, 78, of Blue Rock, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 11, 2021, while at Altercare of Zanesville. Margaret was born in Braxton County, West Virginia, on October 13, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Goad A. and Edith (McClung) Lemon. She owned and operated Margie’s Country Home, a care facility for the elderly, for 30 years. She was an amazing caregiver, and showed everyone she met nothing but love and compassion. She was an avid gardener, and loved to craft and sew. Margaret’s friends and family would drive from miles away just to eat some of her amazing cooking. She was a member of the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church.