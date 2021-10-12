Lake Life at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Stake Park in Bigfork is hosting Fall Fest this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a family friendly event, Fall Fest will provide visitors with opportunities to learn about the changes of wildlife behavior in the fall, fall foliage, and creatures of the night. There will be fall-themed games, a scavenger hunt, a photobooth, craft station, and guided hikes led by some of the park rangers from the park. Participation will be free to the public (though non-resident entrance fees will still apply). Drop by to have fun and learn about what makes fall one of the most beautiful seasons in the Flathead Valley while supporting your local park.

