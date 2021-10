The first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime in the US lost his latest bid to avoid execution for the murder of nine black church members in South Carolina.A federal appeals court denied a request by Dylann Roof to reconsider its recusal from an appeal of his conviction for the 2015 mass murder.Defence attorneys wanted judges who recused themselves in May to reinstate themselves for his petition of a new hearing.With a rule prohibiting judges from other jurisdictions, Mr Roof’s lawyers wrote “no judges exist to consider” the petition, depriving him of “a critical level of...

